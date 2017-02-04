Baby Food Recall
PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food
Recall details
Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling one specific lot code of PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
Recalled products
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|PC Organics
|Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food
|128 mL
|2017 OC 31
|0 60383 06292 7
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, people may die.