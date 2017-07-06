Baby Driver 2, coming soon?

Baby Driver opened in theatres this weekend, grossing almost $30M in North America. Despite being second to Despicable Me 3 (grossing $72M in North America), there might be a second Baby Driver movie on the way.

Edgar Wright appeared on the Empire Film Podcast and may have spilled the beans on a sequel. Wright indicated that Sony had approached him about writing a sequel to the first film. Sony had no comment. It would be the first time that an Edgar Wright penned film would spawn a sequel.

CC image courtesy Ma_Co2013 via Flickr