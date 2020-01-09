Award Season is Underway

Award Season got underway last night as Jimmy Fallon hosted the 2017 Golden Globes and there was no shortage of Donald Trump references throughout the night from the host and many of the award recipients including actress Meryl Streep.

British actors had a good night at the annual awards ceremony. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes honour the best in TV and film from the past year.

La La Land was the big winner on the movie side winning seven awards on the night. It won every award it was nominated for, including best musical or comedy film, best director, screenplay, best score and best song.

On the TV side, three stars of BBC spy drama The Night Manager, Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie won acting awards. Claire Foy, who plays the Queen in Netflix’s royal epic The Crown, was named best TV drama actress and the show won best TV drama.

The People vs. OJ Simpson, American Crime Story and Atlanta won two awards each in the other television categories.

The Golden Globes is the first in a series of Award Shows including the People’s Choice Awards later this month, the S.A.G. Awards at the end of the month, the Grammy’s in mid-February, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the Academy Awards toward the end of February.

One of the greatest ways to enjoy award shows are to record them and then play them back at regular speed backwards and then watching all of those big stars giving their awards back.