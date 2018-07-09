Avoiding Water Woes With An Even/Odd Lawn Watering Restriction

Watering the lawn might involve a tiny bit of number crunching, thanks to the warmer weather. To make sure residents don’t run short of water, the City of Barrie is taking steps to ensure there’s an adequate amount of potable water with some outdoor watering restrictions.

Lawn watering restrictions in effect: even/odd # addresses = even/odd # calendar days only, 6pm–8am. Full info: https://t.co/IwOwkshizK #Barrie — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) July 9, 2018



The city is asking residents in even-numbered houses to water the lawn on even-numbered days, while odd-numbered residents get to do so on odd days. For example, A person living at 9 Anywhere Street should water their lawn today, July 9th. Someone living across the street at 8 Anywhere St. can do so tomorrow.