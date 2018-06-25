Autographed Canadian Flag To Be Auctioned In Gord Downie’s Honour

Big Music Fest creators and producers, entrepreneurs and musicians, Mark and Miriam Higgins have collected more than 45 autographs on one Canadian flag, and will be auctioning it off at www.GordDownieFlag.ca via eBay until June 29.

It’s to raise money and awareness in Gord Downie’s honour. All proceeds will benefit the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

The flag is 31” x 72” and there are already signatures from The Tragically Hip, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Arkells, Blue Rodeo, Burton Cummings, Sam Roberts Band and Collective Soul. Those are just to name a few.

Place your bid here.

The check to Sunnybrook will be presented on July 3, close to Canada Day, which was Gord Downie’s favourite day.

Signatures on the flag include:

The Tragically Hip

Bryan Adams

Sarah Harmer

Attack in Black

5 Star Trailer Park

The Arkells

Blue Rodeo — Jim Cuddy

Jimmy Bowskill

The Parlor Mob

Gord Downie and the Country of Miracles

Sam Roberts Band

Burton Cummings and Band

Jann Arden

Metric — Joules Scott-Key

Dragonette

Mariana’s Trench

Three Days Grace

The Sheepdogs

Hedley

David Wilcox

Kim Mitchell

April Wine

Big Sugar — Mr. Chill

Carly Rae Jepsen

Helix

Our Lady Peace

Theory of a Deadman

Collective Soul

Danny Fernandes

Faber Drive

The Trews

Miss Emily

Finger Eleven

Karl Wolf

The New Cities

Down with Webster

I Mother Earth

Rival Sons

Counting Crows

The Wallflowers

Bleeker Ridge

Red Rider

Jack Soul

Rival

Matthew Good

Josh Groban

Chantal Kreviazuk