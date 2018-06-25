Autographed Canadian Flag To Be Auctioned In Gord Downie’s Honour
Proceeds going to Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.
Big Music Fest creators and producers, entrepreneurs and musicians, Mark and Miriam Higgins have collected more than 45 autographs on one Canadian flag, and will be auctioning it off at www.GordDownieFlag.ca via eBay until June 29.
It’s to raise money and awareness in Gord Downie’s honour. All proceeds will benefit the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
The flag is 31” x 72” and there are already signatures from The Tragically Hip, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Arkells, Blue Rodeo, Burton Cummings, Sam Roberts Band and Collective Soul. Those are just to name a few.
Place your bid here.
The check to Sunnybrook will be presented on July 3, close to Canada Day, which was Gord Downie’s favourite day.
Signatures on the flag include:
The Tragically Hip
Bryan Adams
Sarah Harmer
Attack in Black
5 Star Trailer Park
The Arkells
Blue Rodeo — Jim Cuddy
Jimmy Bowskill
The Parlor Mob
Gord Downie and the Country of Miracles
Sam Roberts Band
Burton Cummings and Band
Jann Arden
Metric — Joules Scott-Key
Dragonette
Mariana’s Trench
Three Days Grace
The Sheepdogs
Hedley
David Wilcox
Kim Mitchell
April Wine
Big Sugar — Mr. Chill
Carly Rae Jepsen
Helix
Our Lady Peace
Theory of a Deadman
Collective Soul
Danny Fernandes
Faber Drive
The Trews
Miss Emily
Finger Eleven
Karl Wolf
The New Cities
Down with Webster
I Mother Earth
Rival Sons
Counting Crows
The Wallflowers
Bleeker Ridge
Red Rider
Jack Soul
Rival
Danny Fernandes
Matthew Good
Faber Drive
The Parlor Mob
Josh Groban
Chantal Kreviazuk