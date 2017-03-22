Listen Live

Autistic Kids And Teens More Likely To Die Of Injuries Than Others

Suffocation, asphyxiation and drowning cited

A study in the American Journal of Public Health says autistic kids and teens are 40 per cent more likely to die from preventable injuries, often in the home. The researchers looked over more than 39 million death records filed over a 15-year period ending in 2014, identifying those who had been diagnosed with autism. They found more than a quarter of the people with autism died due to injury — three times the percentage of the general population. Suffocation, asphyxiation and drowning accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the deaths researchers studied. Click here for more on this story.

