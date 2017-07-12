Listen Live

Australian Man Checks Single Can Of Beer As Luggage

Pack Light!

By Weird and Wonderful

An Australian man who boarded a Qantas flight departing Melbourne for Perth on Saturday decided to check nothing but a single can of beer as luggage, just for the hell of it.

The man, known simply as Dean, spoke to Mashable about his decision to check a can of Emu Export. “It honestly just seemed like a good laugh, an idea a mate and I cooked — pretty much a meme in real life for all the export drinkers out there,” he said.

The can of beer did, in fact, make it through to Perth.

 

 

Related posts

Cards Against Humanity for Her

These Wendy’s Instructional Videos are Hilarious

The Pikachu McFlurry?

Lego Artists Celebrating Canada 150

12 really weird ice cream flavours!

LISTEN: Hoobastank teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog

Behind the Music of Game of Thrones

WATCH: Remember Your First Coke?

WATCH: The Greatest Hockey Team Intro Ever