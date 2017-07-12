Australian Man Checks Single Can Of Beer As Luggage

An Australian man who boarded a Qantas flight departing Melbourne for Perth on Saturday decided to check nothing but a single can of beer as luggage, just for the hell of it.

The man, known simply as Dean, spoke to Mashable about his decision to check a can of Emu Export. “It honestly just seemed like a good laugh, an idea a mate and I cooked — pretty much a meme in real life for all the export drinkers out there,” he said.

The can of beer did, in fact, make it through to Perth.