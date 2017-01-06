Aurora, Illinois Is Ready To Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of Wayne’s World

Big fan of the movie Wayne’s World? You may want to plan a road trip to Aurora, Illinois this year.

The town was put on the map by the 1992 cult movie, and Aurora is planning a most excellent celebration in honour of Wayne’s World’s 25th annivesary. Aurora Downtown, along with the city of Aurora and the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is assisting in organizing a six-month-long celebration of the movie.

The celebration will feature about a dozen events from February 3 through July 4. They include a look-alike contest, an air guitar competition, movie screenings and a doughnut tasting.

The celebration will culminate in an attempt to claim a world record for the most amount of people head banging to Bohemian Rhapsody at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on July 4th, ahead of the towns Independence Day celebrations.

Excellent.

(Courtesy City of Aurora/Youtube)