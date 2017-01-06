Aurora, Illinois Is Ready To Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of Wayne’s World
SCHWING!
Big fan of the movie Wayne’s World? You may want to plan a road trip to Aurora, Illinois this year.
The town was put on the map by the 1992 cult movie, and Aurora is planning a most excellent celebration in honour of Wayne’s World’s 25th annivesary. Aurora Downtown, along with the city of Aurora and the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is assisting in organizing a six-month-long celebration of the movie.
The celebration will feature about a dozen events from February 3 through July 4. They include a look-alike contest, an air guitar competition, movie screenings and a doughnut tasting.
The celebration will culminate in an attempt to claim a world record for the most amount of people head banging to Bohemian Rhapsody at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on July 4th, ahead of the towns Independence Day celebrations.
Excellent.