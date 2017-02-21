A suspect left empty handed, after an attempted hold up in Georgina. York Regional Police say someone walked into a pharmacy on the Queensway and Spring Road, around 2:30 Friday afternoon, and passed the clerk a note. It allegedly indicated the suspect had a gun, and demanded prescription meds. Then he took off. Nobody was hurt, no weapon was seen. Police are looking for a white guy in his 30’s with long, curly, black hair in a ponytail. Call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631 if you have any information.