Atlanta Braves Stadium Will Serve Beer Made with Baseball Bats
Apparently, it's pretty tasty!
This week, the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium, SunTrust Park had it’s grand opening. Among a bunch of new food and beverage vendors is an IPA from Terrapin Beer Company (based out of Athens, Georgia) called the ‘Chopsecutioner’, which is made using wood shavings from actual baseball bats. Mizuno baseball bats to be exact.
New beer only at @braves games: Chopsecutioner Bat Wood Aged IPA from @TerrapinBeerCo, brewed with Mizuno Bat chips pic.twitter.com/ErYvTTSp9E
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 7, 2017