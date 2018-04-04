At Least A Dozen Black Holes At The Centre of the Milky Way

Science has already indicated there’s a massive black hole at the centre of our galaxy, but new research has found signs of a dozen more at the middle of the Milky Way. While twelve have been spotted, there could potentially be thousands. The University of Columbia pointed some instruments at the centre of the galaxy, known in egghead circles as Sagittarius A*, and say there is indication of 12 black holes orbiting the big one in the middle, at just a few light years apart. The same research indicates there could be up to 20 thousand more black holes instruments can’t even see. More information can be found here.