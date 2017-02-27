Assault Times Two In Bradford

South Simcoe Police put the cuffs on a woman in Bradford, accusing her of assaulting two people. Police got the call to a John St. home Sunday evening, arriving to find a woman waiting outside, who had allegedly become involved in a heated argument with a man and woman. Police say she had assaulted the pair, and now a 28-year-old woman is looking at charges, and was expected in Barrie bail court first thing Monday morning.