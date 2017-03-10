Listen Live

Arya Stark and Eleven Unite In New Converse Ad

'Forever Chuck' Features The Two Stars And Vince Staples

By Entertainment, Videos

Maybe you’ve been writing Game of Thrones/Stranger Things crossover fanfic or, maybe you wish your two favourite heroines, Arya Stark and Eleven, could meet in an ultimate Demogorgon/White Walkers showdown.

If you’ve been doing either of those things, you will probably like this new Converse commercial, even though the two heroines have assumed their non-fictional alter egos as Maisie Williams and Millie Bobby Brown.

This commercial, entitled “Forever Chuck,” also stars Vince Staples and tells the story of youth living and dreaming in the big city. Check it out below.

