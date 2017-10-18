Artists, Canadians Everywhere Pay Tribute To Gord Downie

Tributes to the late Gord Downie began rolling in via social media early Wednesday morning after The Tragically Hip confirmed the iconic frontman had passed Tuesday night. Musicians, music industry types, and Canadian politicians all chimed in to share their memories and photos of Downie.

Check out some of the tributes below.

There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie is gone, and we will never see his like again. Thankful to have grown up when I did. He was ours, like no other. Rest in peace. — Pagan Harvest Fest (@BaruchelNDG) October 18, 2017

Heartbroken today. Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie. Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/00DdU6IVZn — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) October 18, 2017

RIP Gord Downie. 🇨🇦 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2017

Thank you Gord. You’ll never stop inspiring us. — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie. Another brilliant, wonderful soul is gone. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP Gord. Thank you for everything you gave us. pic.twitter.com/nkJ1Uu6yxd — Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) October 18, 2017

GORD DOWNIE I LOVE YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 18, 2017

I have no words. All I have is love. pic.twitter.com/N4FnW87Hcu — Ben Kowalewicz (@BenKowalewiczBT) October 18, 2017