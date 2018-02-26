Arson Charge Laid Following Orillia House Fire

An Orillia man has been charged with setting a house on fire. Orillia Fire Services were called to a home on Rosemary Road around 4:30 Saturday afternoon to find the house aflame. It was knocked down in short order, while police say a dispute preceded the fire. Officers tracked down the man involved in the dispute, and has since been charged with Arson and Assault. The 31-year-old man was expected at Barrie bail court. Any witnesses to the dispute or fire are asked to contact the Orillia OPP detachment.