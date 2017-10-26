Arrest Made In Rec Centre Locker Thefts In Barrie

Barrie Police have charged a 32-year-old woman with numerous offences related to the theft of keys from lockers at rec centres and the subsequent use of credit cards taken from vehicles in parking lots at those facilities. The first theft was October 6th at the Allendale Rec Centre, the second was on the 15th at the East Bayfield Community Centre. In between, the same woman was charged with a theft from No Frills on Wellington Street. There was also an attempt to cash a cheque issued to one of the victims.