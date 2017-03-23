Arrest Made in Connection to Midland Hotel Assault

A man was put behind bars after a mugging at a local hotel. The Midland Police Service say the suspect attacked a man at a hotel in the south side of town, back on March 4th. Police say a knife was involved, while the suspect’s wallet and prescription medication were taken in the assault. The 28-year-old suspect was tracked to a north end address on Tuesday, taken into custody, and now faces charges including Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and Armed Robbery.