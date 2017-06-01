Listen Live

Arrest Made after Bradford Distraction Theft

Suspect Has Previous Experience with the Law

By News

A Bradford man is facing criminal charges yet again, after a visit to a local pharmacy. South Simcoe Police say the man went to the business early last week, and distracted the pharmacist long enough to be able to hide various items from store shelves in his jacket. No one noticed until a later review of surveillance video. Investigators were able to ID the suspect, and say he was already on probation from York Regional Police for a similar crime. The 32-year-old man will be back in court to face a Theft and Probation violation charge.

Related posts

Local Girl Recognized for Saving Family from Fire

Pride Month Begins as Barrie Pride Preps for Kickoff

Alliston OPP Head Receives Governor General Award

Fatal Crash in Bracebridge

Duckworth Street In Barrie On Top 10 List Of Worst Roads In Ontario

How Much Screen Time Should You Allow Young Children?

Downtown Transformation Begins

Police Seek Owner Of Dog In Biting Incident In Stroud

Powerful Opioid Found At Home In Barrie