Arrest Made after Bradford Distraction Theft

A Bradford man is facing criminal charges yet again, after a visit to a local pharmacy. South Simcoe Police say the man went to the business early last week, and distracted the pharmacist long enough to be able to hide various items from store shelves in his jacket. No one noticed until a later review of surveillance video. Investigators were able to ID the suspect, and say he was already on probation from York Regional Police for a similar crime. The 32-year-old man will be back in court to face a Theft and Probation violation charge.