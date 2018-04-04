Arkells Share Teaser Clip For New Song

Somebody pinch us…The Arkells are teasing new material.

The legendary Hamiltonians tweeted a teaser clip of new material this morning with the caption “New song. For the times. Friday.” In the clip the band appear to be embracing their live setup of horn sections and background singers, learning way towards their heavy Motown influence that fans have come to know and love. It’s not entirely clear song will be called, though a piece of sheet music with the title “People’s Champ” flashes for a second during the video.

Check it out for yourself before the new single (hopefully) drops Friday: