Arkells Release Video For “People’s Champ”

The Arkells released a video for their latest single People’s Champ today, and it is one hell of a good time.

The video begins as a reflection of the way a lot of us feel in this current political climate. As the band previously revealed, “People’s Champ” was written about “the guy currently in charge who only seems to be concerned with creating hysteria and bringing attention and wealth to himself.” As the song begins, people begin to lose their hopeless and tired attitudes, breaking free of their sadness through the miracle of dance.

Check it out below: