Arkells Perform At Winter Games

It all started with a playful tweet from the Arkells that then turned into the band actually going to South Korea for the winter games and performing!

Lead singer of the band, Max Kerman said it actually started earlier when he enlisted ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to help promote their upcoming show in Hamilton. “So that happened the day the Olympics kicked off and then we got a tweet from somebody at Canada House here in Korea saying, ‘We’ve been listening to Arkells 24/7,’ so we tweeted back, ‘We should probably just come to Korea to play for you,’ and then it happened.”

“When we sent the tweet, it was pretty innocuous and we heard rumblings that … Air Canada wanted to fly us over here, but nothing was for sure until they tweeted at us. We were like, ‘Sweet, we’re going to Korea, fellas!’”

I think we can make that happen. 🇨🇦✈🇰🇷🎶 What do you think? Bonne idée?!! @TeamCanada — Air Canada (@AirCanada) 16 February 2018

They had some Korean food, watched the women’s gold medal hockey game and of course, performed!

They did a campfire set at Canada House on Saturday morning for Canadian athletes and their families. It was for about 100 people. Then they did a 90-minute set for hundreds and there was even a little karaoke mixed in:

Women’s Hockey Squad giving us their best @bryanadams. Those were the best days of my life. 🎤🎤🎤 @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/RvXUfUtuXi — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) 25 February 2018

We can all live vicariously through the Canadian athletes in these fun videos:

They certainly had a great time!

Craziest party EVER. Huge ❤ to Tessa & Scott for introducing us, the Women’s Hockey for singing Kareoke and Tristian Walker for sitting in on the drums for a tune. 🇨🇦🕺🏽💃🏻🎤 pic.twitter.com/dd3m8EefqZ — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) 25 February 2018

Forget retiring! Tessa might have a second career now – back-up dancing!

Oh @arkellsmusic, you make my dreams come true 💫 pic.twitter.com/SQML58xJmQ — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) 25 February 2018

It’s a giant Arkells and Team Canada dance party!