Arkells Debut New Single Using ‘American Screams’ Hotline

The Arkells are always finding new ways to promote their music, and in the lead up to Rally Crythey’ve really outdone themselves. After debuting a new track live at karaoke, the band has shared another new tune through a hotline.

The Hamilton group teased the Buffalo billboard that reads “Can’t sleep off those American Screams?” along with a toll free number.

Can’t sleep off those American Screams?

⚡️RALLY CRY⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VfoNPxby6l — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) October 1, 2018

They even included a picture of a map, which leads to 374 Smith Street, where the billboard is located.

Fans have been calling the line non stop for about 24 hours straight, but if you somehow get through you can hear “American Screams,” a new tune off of their upcoming album Rally Cry

The band continues to tease the track after tweeting out the lyrics to the song and the meaning behind it.

To listen to the tune, grab your phone and call 1-888-426-8856.

Rally Cry is set to be released on October 19th.