‘Are you jalous?’ Tattoo fails

Thinking of getting a tattoo? You might want to give your  tattooist a spelling test.

Social media is buzzing with people showing off why they are more cause to be upset than others.

One son or daughter shared a touching, but cringeworthy, tribute to their mother which reads: “My mom is my angle”.

one man’s bicep reads: “Never don’t give up”

Do you have a tattoo that you got in your younger years and are now regretting it?

Don’t worry we’re here to help and we don’t judge!

Rock 95 and Pushing Inc. want to cover up that tragic tattoo for one regretful listener.

Click here to submit an entry

