Are You Cyber Safe?

Have you checked Facebook or completed some online banking of late? How secure do you think you were in doing so? You might want to think again, or better yet, preregister for Thursday’s Cyber Security Information Night, at the Barrie City Hall Rotunda. It’s put on through cooperation by the OPP, Barrie Police Service, and the Barrie Simcoe Association of Administrative Professionals. The who’s Carol Shaw will be hosting the event. So we called her to say, I’ve got no secrets to hide, why do I need to worry about online security?

In fact, Carol says cyber criminals have victims pretty close to home; one of her co-workers fell victim to online crime.

Carol adds that her co-worker isn’t alone.

To pre-register for the Thursday evening event, click here. It’s a free event for one and all, and runs from 6:00 to 8:00pm.