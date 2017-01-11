Are we living in an alternate universe?

“Luke I am your Father”

If you asked someone to quote any line from the Star Wars series, that is on of the main quotes you would get as a response.

The quote is actually, “No, I am your father.”

There’s a whole bunch of quotes, symbols, titles and historical events like these which have prompted people to question if they are living in a different reality.

Even James Earl Jones recalls “Luke, I am your father.”

In recent years it’s been labeled as the “Mandela Effect”, and there is a large amount of believers on the internet.

WHAT IS THE ‘MANDELA EFFECT’?

“The “Mandela Effect” is what happens when someone has a clear memory of something that never happened in this reality.

Many of us — mostly total strangers — remember the exact same events with the exact same details. However, our memories are different from what’s in history books, newspaper archives, and so on.

This isn’t a conspiracy, and we’re not talking about “false memories.” Many of us speculate that parallel realities exist, and we’ve been “sliding” between them without realizing it.

(Others favor the idea that we’re each enjoying holodeck experiences, possibly with some programming glitches. In my opinion, these aren’t mutually exclusive.)

This website is about real, alternate history and possible explanations for this phenomenon.”

(Source http://mandelaeffect.com)

WHEN DID IT ALL START?

In 2010, a paranormal enthusiast named Fiona Broome claimed she remembered the news coverage of Nelson Mandela’s tragic death in a South African prison during the 1980s. When she shared this thought with a group of people, many of them said they remembered this event taking place, or learnt about it in school.

Only that never happened. Mandela was alive at the time they apparently vividly recalled this. He died in December 2013, three years after Broome first voiced her theory, while suffering from a prolonged respiratory infection at his home in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Let’s cut to some eerie examples people have brought up online.

Growing up, you probably watched the Looney Toons on a Saturday morning right? Bugs Bunny? Daffy Duck?

Many people could probably recall a scene or two, and visualise the “LOONEY TOONS” logo perfectly in their head:

Plot twist: it’s actually spelt “Looney Tunes”. And always has been. It never changed, there’s zero evidence to suggest it was spelt any other way, and yet people vehemently believe it’s written as the former.

Same story with the Ford logo. Look carefully — did the ‘F’ always have this little tail on the end?

Yep. It’s always had that damn pig’s tail. Since 1912, when Ford was first established, the “F” has had that pig’s tail. But something about it may look out of place.

When Broome started publishing this weird memory-tricking phenomenon online, a cult of believers formed and grew, trying to work out which experiences they were so sure of were apparently falsehoods.

One of the most prominent examples is that of the Berenstain Bears, a children’s book series created in the 1960s.

Believers familiar with the books claim it was spelt Berenstein Bears, despite the fact that the creator’s son himself said it was always the former.

I remember a dash in the Kit Kat logo but is doesn’t have a dash and never has.

Curious George has never had a tail.

What is the correct spelling of the popular breakfast cereal below?

The version on the left is fake and was photoshopped.

The one alleged Mandela Effect that really played games with my head was the JFK Assassination, I spend hours upon hours searching the JFK Assassination and I remember clear as day the car had four seats.

Turns out that there are six seats in the car and the Assassination is different and a lot more graphic than I remember!

Please be aware that this video is very graphic!

Somebody has but together a test of alleged Mandela Effect see how you remember history!

Please Comment below!