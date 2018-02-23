Arcade Fire To Perfom At Junos And Receive International Achievement Award

Canada’s premier indie rockers Arcade Fire have announced they will be performing at this year’s JUNO Awards ceremony in Vancouver. The band will also receive an International Achievement award.

The Montreal band have won nine JUNO Awards in the past, with four more nominations this year for their 2017 record Everything Now. Also performing that night will be Daniel Caesar and Jessie Reyez, with everyone’s mom’s favourite singer Michael Buble on hosting duties. The JUNOs will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBC.

Last week, Hedley’s scheduled performance at this year’s ceremonies was cancelled after a numerous sexual assault claims against the Abbotsford, B.C.-born band surfaced online. Allan Reid, president and CEO of Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences/The Juno Awards issued a statement saying “We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Hedley and we are following this situation very closely.”