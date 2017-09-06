Listen Live

Arcade Fire Fidget Spinner Sales To Benefit Haiti

They Weren't Lying

Apparently Arcade Fire really did make custom fidget spinners. Earlier in the year the band had announced that they were selling Everything Now-custom fidget spinners at $109 a piece. Of course, the announcement was part of the media vomit that coincided with the band’s release of Everything Now, and the fidget spinners were sold out before they were ever actually sold.

Alas, the band really did make fidget spinners and ended up selling them last night at their Infinite Content opening show in Quebec City. According to a post by the band, the profits from the spinners will benefit Haiti, which is one of the countries sitting in the middle of Hurricane Irma’s path.

