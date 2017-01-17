Arcade Fire Fans Rejoice!

I know you’ve been waiting on a new album from Arcade Fire. ‘

WE ALL HAVE, OK??

We’ve been waiting for it since Will Butler suggested that they’d be releasing a 2017 album back in June of 2016.

But, it’s still early…so I guess we’ll just have to wait longer.

The good news for super fans is that you can feed your addiction with some (2014) live versions of “The Suburbs” and “Reflektor” from the band’s upcoming DVD.

The Reflektor Tapes / Live At Earls Court will be released on DVD & BluRay on January 27th.

Check it here on Amazon.ca