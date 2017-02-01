Listen Live

Apply Now to be the Professor of Play

Cambridge University has a job for you! The famed UK institution’s latest employment opportunity is […]

By Uncategorized

Cambridge University has a job for you! The famed UK institution’s latest employment opportunity is for a ‘Professorship of Play’, which involves advising students on the value of ‘play and playfulness’. As head of the university’s new Center for Research on Play in Education, Development, and Learning (PEDAL), the successful applicant will also lead research into how students can benefit from ‘playful learning’. The Lego Foundation has contributed nearly $5 million toward the university’s push toward play, which will require a scholarly type with a “childlike mindset, an active imagination, and a high level of curiosity”.

Related posts

Collingwood Hospital Now Offering High Quality Mammograms

Police On The Beat Want to Meet A Man Accused Of A Feat of Meat Theft

Barrie Man Survives Fentanyl Overdose

Sign Hung Outside MP Leitch’s Collingwood Office Following Quebec Attack

Power Stream Becomes Alectra

Crime Stoppers Joins Fight Against Illegal Fentanyl

Crash Leads To Stolen Vehicle, Series Of Break And Enters

Rob Lowe is Looking for a Personal Assistant

Kids Being Marketed To Death