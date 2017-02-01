Apply Now to be the Professor of Play

Cambridge University has a job for you! The famed UK institution’s latest employment opportunity is for a ‘Professorship of Play’, which involves advising students on the value of ‘play and playfulness’. As head of the university’s new Center for Research on Play in Education, Development, and Learning (PEDAL), the successful applicant will also lead research into how students can benefit from ‘playful learning’. The Lego Foundation has contributed nearly $5 million toward the university’s push toward play, which will require a scholarly type with a “childlike mindset, an active imagination, and a high level of curiosity”.