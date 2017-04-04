Listen Live

Apparently Riding A Hobby Horse Is A Real Sport In Scandinavia

A Bizarre New Sport Is Surfacing In Finland

By Funny, Weird and Wonderful

In other news, a bizarre new sport involving straddling a toy hobbyhorse has arisen in Scandinavia, particularly in Finland.

The sport, which involves mounting a toy horse and riding it as if it were a real horse, is showcased in front of actual judges that apparently judge the way you present yourself on the hobbyhorse. As a hobbyhorse rider, you’re expected to jump over obstacles and even trudge through rivers and streams, as real horses are expected to do.

Related posts

Green Day Joins Colbert On The Late Show To Sing New Lyrics To ‘Good Riddance”

Uranus Smells Exactly How You Think It Smells

You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Ranch Fountain

Crayola Kills a Crayon on National Crayon Day

Mexico Invented A Cloud That Rains Tequila

Canadian Dog Breaks Balloon Popping World Record

WATCH: Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ With Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar Solo Played on Bottles

Super Mario Themed Bar Opens in D.C.

The Scientific Secret to Living a Long and Happy Life