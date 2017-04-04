Apparently Riding A Hobby Horse Is A Real Sport In Scandinavia

In other news, a bizarre new sport involving straddling a toy hobbyhorse has arisen in Scandinavia, particularly in Finland.

The sport, which involves mounting a toy horse and riding it as if it were a real horse, is showcased in front of actual judges that apparently judge the way you present yourself on the hobbyhorse. As a hobbyhorse rider, you’re expected to jump over obstacles and even trudge through rivers and streams, as real horses are expected to do.