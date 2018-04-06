APLI Making Barrie Backyard Project Permits Easier

Got plans for a deck or shed in the backyard this summer? Barrie has made it easier to apply for the permit you’d need, by making it just a click away. The City has introduced a new online application tool called APLI, with which you can apply for a deck, shed, pool fence, and sewage building permit. “We’re striving to make our permit process easier and faster and APLI is huge step towards making this happen,” said Andrea Bourrie, Director of Planning and Building Services. “In today’s busy world, you shouldn’t need to come to City Hall during business hours to apply for a deck permit or schedule an inspection. APLI allows residents to go through this process in the comfort of their own home, on their own schedule.” It can be done 24/7, while users can even request inspections and receive status update emails too.