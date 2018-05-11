Apartment Fire In Barrie Was Preventable
Overloaded Electrical Equipment Being Blamed
Barrie Fire were called to a blaze on Codrington this morning, after flames drove residents of a multi-apartment complex into the street. Everyone got out before firefighters even arrived, no injuries reported. It appears as though the fire got its start through some overloaded electrical equipment, something Barrie fire calls accidental, but preventable. The Fire Service is offering tips on its website to protect yourself from just such an occurrence.