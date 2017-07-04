Listen Live

WATCH: Ansel Elgort narrates “A Brief History” of Queen

The second in Billboard's "A Brief History" sequel.

By Entertainment, Music, Videos

The star of the newly-released “Baby Driver” has teamed up with Billboard to provide a brief history of Queen. Elgort’s appreciation for the band is apparent throughout the video.

Elgort is quite musical himself, his newest single, “All I Think About Is You” is available now.

The first episode in the series shared “A Brief History” of the Clash with help from the multi-talented singer/songwriter/producer Diplo.

CC image courtesy of Brett Jordan via Flickr

