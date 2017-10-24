Another Step Closer To A Concert Hall/Conference Centre In Downtown Barrie

Barrie City Council has approved the next step in the hoped-for transformation of Fisher Auditorium into a concert hall and conference centre – that being a chat with the developer that owns the building about swapping some land in exchange for the building. The land in question being Red Storey Field. Mayor Jeff Lehman making it clear the Red Storey name would have to be maintained…somewhere…

Lehman noting this concert hall/conference centre wasn’t even on the radar six months ago. He thinks it’s a grand plan that would be an exciting addition to the downtown area.