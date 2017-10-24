Listen Live

Another Step Closer To A Concert Hall/Conference Centre In Downtown Barrie

Red Storey Field A Major Consideration

By News

Barrie City Council has approved the next step in the hoped-for transformation of Fisher Auditorium into a concert hall and conference centre – that being a chat with the developer that owns the building about swapping some land in exchange for the building. The land in question being Red Storey Field. Mayor Jeff Lehman making it clear the Red Storey name would have to be maintained…somewhere…

Lehman noting this concert hall/conference centre wasn’t even on the radar six months ago. He thinks it’s a grand plan that would be an exciting addition to the downtown area.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Ensuring Canada’s War Vets Are Treated Fairly

Canada’s Peacekeeping Efforts Lacking

New Dorian Parker Washrooms Come At A Cost of $385K

Tuesday’s Weather

Missing: Ramara Township Man

Witnesses Needed After E-Bike Crash Causes Serious Injury

The Rap Sheet

Tiny Township Crash Claims The Life of an Etobicoke Man