Another Mystery BBQ

ROCK 95 likes to keep the weekend going into Monday and today and every Monday through the 95 Days of Summer tune in to find out where the ROCK 95 Mystery BBQ will pop up.

Every Monday, be listening with Tim Westin during the Legendary Lunch. Tim will give you the mystery location of where you’ll find the ROCK 95 BBQ set-up, then head over to the location to enjoy your FREE BBQ hotdog lunch every Monday. The first 95 people get lunch PLUS a ballot to win $100 worth of groceries courtesy of Joe’s No-Frills.

It’s all part of the 95 Days of Summer fun. Get out and enjoy!