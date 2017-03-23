Another Medal For David Whyne At The Special Olympics

Barrie athlete David Whyne may have to get a bigger suitcase to bring home all of the hardware he’s picked up at the Special Olympics World Winter Games the last few days.

Whyne added to his medal count Thursday with a 2nd place finish in the AS Alpine Intermediate Slalom.

David won a bronze medal earlier this week, in the AS Alpine Intermediate Giant Slalom.

Michael Wimbs of Orillia is also competing at the games, he won Gold in the AS Alpine Advanced Giant Slalom.

The Winter Games are on until March 25th. You can follow the results of all of the athletes here