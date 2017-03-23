Listen Live

Another Medal For David Whyne At The Special Olympics

Barrie Alpine Skiier Brings Home Silver

By News, Sports

Barrie athlete David Whyne may have to get a bigger suitcase to bring home all of the hardware he’s picked up at the Special Olympics World Winter Games the last few days.

Whyne added to his medal count Thursday with a 2nd place finish in the AS Alpine Intermediate Slalom.

Courtesy of The Whyne Family

David won a bronze medal earlier this week, in the AS Alpine Intermediate Giant Slalom.

Michael Wimbs of Orillia is also competing at the games, he won Gold in the AS Alpine Advanced Giant Slalom.

The Winter Games are on until March 25th. You can follow the results of all of the athletes here

Related posts

Robot Vacuum Taken in South Barrie Theft

B&E Suspect Arrested In No Time

UPDATE: Federal Budget Adds Veterans’ Education Program, Axes Savings Bonds

Lead Foot Charges Laid Near Bradford

And While They Were Sleeping At Deerhurst…

Disappointing, But Not A Lost Season For Barrie Colts

Front End Loader Thief May Have Been Looking For Parts

Harry Potter Escape Room Opening In Oshawa

Everyone Invited to Innisfil’s Canada 150 Info Session