Another Dour Prediction Of Job Losses When Minimum Wage Rises

A TD Bank report is predicting huge job losses in Ontario with a $15 minimum wage – between 80 and 90-thousand jobs by 2020, mainly among teens and young adults. We had a chance to speak with Labour Minister Kevin Flynn the other day. He said he’s not convinced that’s the case, noting the government did do its homework on this…

Flynn says the government has heard from concerned business owners. Many have said they understand where the government is going with this, they’re unclear as to how to get there in a short period of time…

The transition begins in October with a hike in minimum wage to $11.60 an hour. It’ll jump to $14 dollars an hour in January and to $15 an hour in January 2019.