Another Cross In The Region Compromised

There’s been another incident involving a cross in the region. A monumental cross at the end of Church Road off Peek-A-Boo Trail in Tiny Township was cut down sometime between March 28 and April 1. It was erected 5 years ago to signify the connection Samuel de Champlain has in the importance of the Penetanguishene area. Anyone with information one those responsible is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 705-526-3761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). A cross at St David’s Anglican Church in Orillia was also damaged in the last few days.