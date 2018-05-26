10:30- Registration

Noon- Walk

Please join Lupus Barrie for our Annual Walk for Lupus Ontario. We are celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Lupus Ontario & we need you to make it a great success! There will be entertainment, raffle prizes, a 50/50 draw, vendors & giveaways! Create a team, register on the walk website (www.walkforlupusontario.org), fund raise & together we will help to find a cure for Lupus! We hope to see you there!

For more information please email lupusbarrie@gmail.com or jbutler@lupusontario.org or call 1-877-240-1099 to speak to Juanita. You can find us on Facebook also.