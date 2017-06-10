Listen Live

annual Barrie Walk for ALS

  • June 10, 2017

Hi-Way Pentecostal church 50 Anne St. Barrie
Saturday June 10, 2017
9:00 am to 1:00 pm
We invite you to join us Saturday June 10th for our annual Barrie Walk for ALS.
It is a 5km walk to help us raise funds to make ALS treatable not terminal.
This year we are at the Hi-Way Pentecostal church 50 Anne St. Barrie. Registration starts at 9am.
We are in need of volunteers. High School Students welcome to help us while obtaining their volunteer hours.
Please contact me for details.
Tracy Page
Barrie Walk Coordinator
barrie@walkforals.ca
To register please follow our link:
https://secure.alsevents.ca/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?eventid=213188&langpref=en-CA&LocationID=213204&Referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwalkforals.ca%2Ffind-a-walk%2Fontario%2F

