Annual Auction ~ Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police

Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police area and in partnership with the Huronia West OPP would like to invite all to the annual auction.

Saturday, August 19th, 2017 with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the auction from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Huronia West OPP Detachment at 1000 River Road West in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

Items include bicycles, rifle cases both soft and hard, Gas containers, a Dewalt tool package, a Bosch Laser Level, sweet saw, booster cables and more!

All proceeds will go our 3 Community Policing Committees to help them continue their good work in our communities