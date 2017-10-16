Annexed Lands Could See Two Thousand New Homes

A glimpse into south end Barrie’s possible future at City Hall Monday night. Public meetings at council gave a preview of some two thousand homes being proposed in three locations along Mapleview near Lockhart Road, in the so-called Annexed Lands. Space for schools, community centre, and green spaces are also earmarked in a plan that calls for over 1,100 detached homes and 196 apartment units to be built on about 110 hectares of land in the south end. The proposal comes from three separate land developers, BEMP Holdings 2, Lockmaple Innisfil Investments Ltd, and Rainsong Land Developments Inc. City staff will now look over the developers’ proposals and report back to council in the coming weeks. The land falls within the Hewitt’s Secondary Plan area, part of the 2,300 hectares annexed from Innisfil in 2010.