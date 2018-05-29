Animals Taken During Overnight Elmvale Jungle Zoo Break In

Investigators are going bananas after a monkey was among the animals taken during a break in to the Elmvale Jungle Zoo. Huronia West OPP Const. Chris Lesage confirms someone cut a hole in the fence sometime overnight, and made off with the gibbon monkey, along with a black lemur and 18 in tortoise, total value of 20 thousand bucks. It’s believed someone went to the Highway 27 destination sometime between 10:00 Monday and first thing Tuesday morning, cutting a hole in a chain link fence that would be visible from the road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.