Anheuser-Busch Stops Canning Beer to Can Water for Hurricane Florence Victims

Hurricane Florence is currently pummeling the Carolina’s and Virginia. The storm is estimated to cause $27 billion in damages with the worst flooding the area has seen in 50 years.

To help potential victims Anheuser-Busch is being proactive and canning water instead of beer to send to potential victims of the hurricane. The company is sending six truckloads of drinking water (over 300,000 cans) to North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Anheuser-Busch has been providing the American Red Cross with cans of water for people who have experienced natural disasters since 1988. More than 79 million cans of water.