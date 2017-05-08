Listen Live

Angry Beaver Clogs Traffic in South Barrie

Barrie Police Tasked With Dealing with Traffic-Blocking Rodent

By News

An angry beaver kept police busy in south end Barrie. Around 9:30 Friday night, traffic came to a halt at Commerce Park and Bryne Drives, after police say a beaver wandered out into the roadway. Officers used all their tactical training and expertise in shooing the little biter off the roadway, and despite the rodent returning into traffic more than once, officers say it was released safelty back into the wild.

