Andy Samberg Impersonates Eddie Vedder at Independent Spirit Awards

Honouring Celebs Who Didn't Die in 2016

Hollywood’s lesser and arguably more fun awards ceremony, The Independent Spirit Awards, took place this weekend. Unlike that other stiff-neck and shenanigan-filled award show, it actually featured an intentionally funny bit.

Hosts John Mulaney and Nick Kroll brought on Andy Samberg for a “non-memoriam” tribute tho those actors who weren’t taken by the malicious year that was 2016. The Lonely Island star did his best impersonation as the Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and it’s a damn good laugh.

 

