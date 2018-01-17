Listen Live

Andrew W.K Offered To Pay Fans Speeding Ticket

When You Rock A Little Too Hard

According to Luke Mitchell on Twitter this morning, he was driving down the M4 motorway when Andrew W.K‘s new single appeared on the Radio 1 Rock Show.

Mitchell got a little too hyped, not realizing exactly how much until he was pulled over and given a speeding ticket.

The artist responded to this tweet saying that this was “the price of partying.” A little later down the thread, Mitchell revealed that the price of having a good time was £100 (approx. $170 Canadian.)

When Andrew W.K found out, he immediately offered to help Luke Mitchell out with the cost.

 

How sweet! Even a ticket company offered to send him to one of the artist’s upcoming shows to any of his UK tour dates! As if this whole situation wasn’t nice enough, Luke Mitchell denied the money and told the singer to donate it to a more worthy cause. Andrew W.K gave him tickets instead!

 

