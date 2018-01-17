Andrew W.K Offered To Pay Fans Speeding Ticket

According to Luke Mitchell on Twitter this morning, he was driving down the M4 motorway when Andrew W.K‘s new single appeared on the Radio 1 Rock Show.

Mitchell got a little too hyped, not realizing exactly how much until he was pulled over and given a speeding ticket.

Casually driving down the M4 and @AndrewWK new single comes on @DanielPCarter @Radio1RockShow and now I have a speeding ticket. Totally worth it. — Luke Mitchell (@LGMDrums) January 15, 2018

The artist responded to this tweet saying that this was “the price of partying.” A little later down the thread, Mitchell revealed that the price of having a good time was £100 (approx. $170 Canadian.)

When Andrew W.K found out, he immediately offered to help Luke Mitchell out with the cost.

LUKE: I would like to pay this speeding ticket for you. I was responsible for the sonic party power that caused you to speed. I’ll Direct Message you now to get your information. Please let me do this for you. — ANDREW W.K. (@AndrewWK) January 15, 2018

How sweet! Even a ticket company offered to send him to one of the artist’s upcoming shows to any of his UK tour dates! As if this whole situation wasn’t nice enough, Luke Mitchell denied the money and told the singer to donate it to a more worthy cause. Andrew W.K gave him tickets instead!