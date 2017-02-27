Listen Live

And The Oscar Went To…

Moonlight took Best Picture; LA LA Land won five statues

By News

Best Picture:
Moonlight

Best Director:
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Best Actress:
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Screenplay:
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay:
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight

Best Cinematography: 
Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Best Film Editing:
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Foreign Language Film:
The Salesman

Best Documentary Feature Film:
O.J.: Made in America

Best Documentary Short Film:
The White Helmets

Best Animated Feature Film:
Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film:
Piper

Best Live Action Short Film:
Sing

Best Original Song:
“City of Stars”, La La Land

Best Original Score:
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Production Design:
La La Land

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Visual Effects:
The Jungle Book

Best Sound Mixing:
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Sound Editing:
Arrival

