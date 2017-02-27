And The Oscar Went To…
Moonlight took Best Picture; LA LA Land won five statues
Best Picture:
Moonlight
Best Director:
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Best Actress:
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Screenplay:
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight
Best Cinematography:
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Best Film Editing:
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Foreign Language Film:
The Salesman
Best Documentary Feature Film:
O.J.: Made in America
Best Documentary Short Film:
The White Helmets
Best Animated Feature Film:
Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film:
Piper
Best Live Action Short Film:
Sing
Best Original Song:
“City of Stars”, La La Land
Best Original Score:
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Production Design:
La La Land
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Suicide Squad
Best Costume Design:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Visual Effects:
The Jungle Book
Best Sound Mixing:
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Sound Editing:
Arrival