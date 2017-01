And The Oscar Goes To…

Academy Award nominations were announced this morning. La La Land leads with 14 nominations. The awards will be handed out February 26.

BEST PICTURE

ARRIVAL

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

FENCES

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

HACKSAW RIDGE

Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

HIDDEN FIGURES

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

LA LA LAND

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

LION

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

MOONLIGHT

Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

CASEY AFFLECK

Manchester by the Sea

ANDREW GARFIELD

Hacksaw Ridge

RYAN GOSLING

La La Land

VIGGO MORTENSEN

Captain Fantastic

DENZEL WASHINGTON

Fences

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

MAHERSHALA ALI

Moonlight

JEFF BRIDGES

Hell or High Water

LUCAS HEDGES

Manchester by the Sea

DEV PATEL

Lion

MICHAEL SHANNON

Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

ISABELLE HUPPERT

Elle

RUTH NEGGA

Loving

NATALIE PORTMAN

Jackie

EMMA STONE

La La Land

MERYL STREEP

Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

VIOLA DAVIS

Fences

NAOMIE HARRIS

Moonlight

NICOLE KIDMAN

Lion

OCTAVIA SPENCER

Hidden Figures

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

Manchester by the Sea

