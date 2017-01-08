Listen Live

And The Appreciation Goes Too…

Honour's Being Handed Out At Mayors Annual Levee

By News

The town of Collingwood annually honors people who, through their volunteer efforts have enriched the social, cultural and recreational conditions of the town. Awards are being presented at the Mayors Annual New Years’s Levee. That is being held today. The Order of Collingwood is being presented to Maggie Lowe, Jack Marley and Andrea Rinaldo. And the Companion to the Order of Collingwood is being given to Donna Hurst. Presentations will be made at 1:30.

